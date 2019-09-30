Youth arrested for kidnapping girl in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in the city on September 20.
The accused has been identified as Swonoj Barik, a native of Cuttack district.
According to sources, Swonoj had kidnapped the girl from Unit-9 area in Bhubaneswar on September 20. Following which, a missing report was lodged by the family members of the girl at Kharavela Nagar Police Station.
Based on the complaint, police had launched a manhunt to nab Swonoj. The cops team was successful in apprehending Swonoj and rescued the girl yesterday.
Reportedly, Swonoj has been forwarded to the court.