Youth arrested for kidnapping girl in Bhubaneswar

Twin City
youth arrested
Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in the city on September 20.

The accused has been identified as Swonoj Barik, a native of Cuttack district.

According to sources, Swonoj had kidnapped the girl from Unit-9 area in Bhubaneswar on September 20. Following which, a missing report was lodged by the family members of the girl at Kharavela Nagar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police had launched a manhunt to nab Swonoj. The cops team was successful in apprehending Swonoj and rescued the girl yesterday.

Reportedly, Swonoj has been forwarded to the court.

