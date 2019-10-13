Youth arrested for car theft in city

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
car theft
4

Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar police on Saturday arrested a youth and forwarded him to the court in connection with car theft in the city.

The accused has been identified as Nandakishore Agarwal from Chintamaniswar area in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Indian Women’s Hockey team to play practice matches at…

Police nab notorious criminal after encounter in Cuttack

Youth arrested for snatching mobile phone in city

According to sources, Nandakishore was working as a car driver in the house of one Parfulla Paikray of Unit-3. On October 9 Nandakishore had taken the car for usual work and did not returned to his owner’s house.

Later, Prafulla lodged a complaint against Nandakishore at Kharavela Nagar police station regarding the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian Women’s Hockey team to play practice matches at…

Police nab notorious criminal after encounter in Cuttack

Youth arrested for snatching mobile phone in city

1 of 915