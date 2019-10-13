Youth arrested for car theft in city

Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar police on Saturday arrested a youth and forwarded him to the court in connection with car theft in the city.

The accused has been identified as Nandakishore Agarwal from Chintamaniswar area in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Nandakishore was working as a car driver in the house of one Parfulla Paikray of Unit-3. On October 9 Nandakishore had taken the car for usual work and did not returned to his owner’s house.

Later, Prafulla lodged a complaint against Nandakishore at Kharavela Nagar police station regarding the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged police have registered a case and arrested the accused.