Youth arrested for attacking woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: Police on Saturday arrested a youth on charges of attacking a woman at Kaibalya Vihar under Chauliagang police limits in Cuttack district.

The accused has been identified as Krushna Chandra Behera.

According to sources, Behera had an altercation with a woman, who is her neighbour, over some issue on September 18. However, the fight turned so ugly that Behera attacked the woman leaving her critically injured.

Hearing the scream, family members of the woman rescued and shifted her to a nearby hospital.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at Mahanadi Vihar police outpost against Behera.

Acting on the complaint, Chauliagang police arrested Behera yesterday and forwarded him to the court, sources added.