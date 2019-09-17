Young woman dies of scorpion sting in Ganjam village

dies of scorpion sting
Ganjam: A 22-year-old married woman died at the Ganjam District Headquarters Hospital in Berhampur today while undergoing treatment, just a day after been bitten by a scorpion.

The deceased woman has been identified as Chandramani Behera, daughter of Landa Behera, a resident of Chandapur village in the district.

According to sources, Chandramani was busy in some work in her house, when a scorpion stung her. The family members then rushed her to Ganjam DHH In a critical condition. Though she was undergoing treatment, she succumbed to death today morning.

On being informed, Golanthara police reached the hospital and registered a case (23/19) of unnatural death in this regard.

