Young girl’s body recovered from canal in Balasore

Balasore: The body of a young girl with a rope mark on her neck was recovered from Muruna Bagurpada Canal under Simulia police limits in Soro of Balasore district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the girl floating in the canal and alerted the same to the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal. The body was then seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. There was a rope mark on the girl’s neck which clearly points that she was strangulated to death, sources said.

hile a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, it is suspected to be a “planned murder”. The post-mortem report will further clarify the cause of death, the police said.