Young girl’s body recovered from Baraghat canal

Sundargarh: The body of a young girl was recovered from Baraghat canal under Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased girl is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed about the incident, Chandiposh police along with the forensic team reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered and a probe initiated, a police official said.