Young girl’s body recovered from Baraghat canal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Young girl's body recovered
Representational image
8

Sundargarh: The body of a young girl was recovered from Baraghat canal under Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased girl is yet to be ascertained.

Related Posts

Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive continues in Deogarh

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Balasore, 3 held

Jawan dies of electrocution in Malkangiri

On being informed about the incident, Chandiposh police along with the forensic team reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered and a probe initiated, a police official said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive continues in Deogarh

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Balasore, 3 held

Jawan dies of electrocution in Malkangiri

1 of 1,800