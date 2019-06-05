Young girl found hanging in Malkangiri Village 15

Malkangiri: The body of a young girl was found hanging from a tree near Malkangiri Village 15 in this district on the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as the daughter of Krushna Biswas, a resident of MV-15.

According to sources, the girl was missing since last night and the family member carried out a frantic search to trace her, but in vain. However, she was found hanging to a tree near the village early today morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot; seized the body and launched a probe into the incident.

If sources are to be believed, the girl was mentally unstable and had attempted to end her life earlier also.