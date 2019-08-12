Young farmer, four cattle killed in lightning strikes

Sambalpur/Jharsuguda: A farmer and four cattle were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes across the state on Monday.

The farmer, identified as Adhikari Bag, died after being hit by lightning at Lakmani village under Shasan police limits in Sambalpur district today afternoon.

According to sources, Bag was working with other workers in the farmland when rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area. Suddenly, a thunderbolt hit the farmland leaving Bag critically injured.

He was rescued by his family members and rushed to the Burla hospital in Sambalpur. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.

In another incident, four cattle were killed in lightning at Ambapalli village under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district when the animals were grazing in a field on today afternoon.