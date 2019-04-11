Young couple found hanging in cashew forest in Ganjam

Ganjam: The bodies of a young couple were found hanging inside Cashew forest in Kasargarh under Jagannathprasad police limits of Bhanjanagar on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased duo is yet to be established.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies of the duo hanging from a tree inside cashew forest this morning and alerted the local police.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem.

Sources said the duo seems to have in a relationship and might have committed suicide after love relationship was opposed by their family members.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police have launched a probe into the matter.