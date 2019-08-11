Yogi declares Free ride for women on govt buses in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the government will provide free rides to all women in the State Road Transport Corporation buses and city buses on Raksha Bandhan that falls on August 15.

The free transportation service will be provided to women in the state from midnight of August 14 till midnight on August 15.

According to reports, Minister for state Transport (Independent Charge) Swatantradev Singh also directed the department officials to make special arrangements in buses to help the passengers reach their destination on time, according to the statement.

The UP Transport department will also make arrangements for extra buses from August 13 to August 18 for places, including Delhi Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, along with other important cities

Notably, the Yogi government has also canceled the holidays of employees of police and other related departments till August 15, to maintain peace during Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.