Yet To Decide On Joining Any Other Party: Dilip Ray

Rourkela: Former BJP leader and Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray on Wednesday arrived in Rourkela and informed that he is yet to take a decision on joining any other party.

Ray landed at the Rourkela Airport in a special plane at around 12 noon, where he was accorded a rousing welcome by more than 500 followers.

In his media reactions, Ray said, “I have come to Rourkela for the first time after resigning from the BJP. But, I am yet to decide on which party to join.”

“I will take a decision in this regard, after consultation with the people of my constituency. This would be beneficial to the people of Rourkela and the overall development of the city,” he said.

When asked about whether he had talks with his colleague Bijoy Mohapatra on the formation of a new party, Ray said there have been no such discussions.

Mohapatra, in a presser, earlier had said that the talks for forming a new party will commence after Dilip Ray arrives from the US.

Ray also said that the two long-standing demands of Rourkela— construction of a second bridge over the Brahmani river and upgrading Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital—will be done any means.

Dilip Ray deserted BJP on November 30 last year and also submitted his resignation to the Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat. Ray then left for the United States.

