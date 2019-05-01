Yellow warning to Odisha, EC lifts MCC in some districts

Bhubaneswar: The IMD has issued ‘Yellow warning’ to Odisha even as Election Commission lifts Model Code of Conduct in some districts to aid rescue operations.

People living in the areas of Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh are among those who were asked to stay alert.

The Election Commission has approved the provision of lifting off the Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) from some of the districts in Odisha in view of the cyclone alert.

The poll body said MCC is being lifted to facilitate speedy rescue operations in the areas which are likely to be affected by Cyclone Fani.

The weather report said Fani has transformed into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ and is expected to make landfall by May 3 afternoon.

The IMD circular said: “It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 noon and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with a maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.”