Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest to script List-A double ton

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Yashasvi Jaiswal
5

Bengaluru: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young cricket sensation of Mumbai on Wednesday became the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in a List A and one-day match during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A fixture at the Just Cricket stadium.

The left-hander reached 200 off just 149 balls (17 fours, 12 sixes). Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal stormed into the record books by smashing a double hundred against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Bengaluru.

17-year-old Yashasvi hit 203 off 154 balls with 12 sixes and 17 boundaries as Mumbai posted a mammoth 358 for 3 against Jharkhand after opting to bat first in Bengaluru.

Yashasvi is in his debut season in List A cricket and is now the third batsman in Vijay Hazare history to score a doubleton. Yashasvi came into the limelight earlier this year when he scored four half-centuries to star in India’s U-19 tri-series in England.

Notably, K.V. Kaushal and Sanju Samson were the others to achieve the feat before Yashasvi.

