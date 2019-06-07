Yami Gautam to visit Bhubaneswar today

Yami Gautam
Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is scheduled to visit Skechers India store, the footwear store on Janpath, in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Yami made this announcement on her twitter handle through a video.

In the video, she informed about her visit to Odisha. Besides, she has also urged the citizens to participate in Go Run challenge that will help in contribution towards Cyclone FANI relief.

