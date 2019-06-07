Yami Gautam to visit Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is scheduled to visit Skechers India store, the footwear store on Janpath, in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Yami made this announcement on her twitter handle through a video.

Hello Bhubaneswar,

I am coming to your city at @SkechersIndia store, Janpath road

On 7th June, Friday at 3pm

Come and participate in the #GOrun challenge to help contribute towards Cyclone Fani relief cause. pic.twitter.com/nNbm9oD7Yi — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 2, 2019



In the video, she informed about her visit to Odisha. Besides, she has also urged the citizens to participate in Go Run challenge that will help in contribution towards Cyclone FANI relief.