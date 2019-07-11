Yami Gautam to romance Vikrant Massey in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam will be seen romancing versatile actor Vikrant Massey in Puneet Khanna’s upcoming Ginny Weds Sunny.

The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

#Announcement: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in #GinnyWedsSunny… Will be filmed in #Delhi, #Noida, #Ghaziabad and #Manali over 50 days from 1 Sept 2019… Directed by debutant Puneet Khanna… Produced by Vinod Bachchan. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019



Directed by Puneet Khanna, the film is all set to go on floors by 1st September 2019.

The film is being bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production, the same production house which has previously produced successful films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017).

Yami and Massey are expected to begin work on Ginny Weds Sunny after the latter completes the Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of Puneet Khanna, who has previously worked with Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Zoya Akhtar.