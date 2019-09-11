XIMB’s “Business Excellence Summit 2019” from Sept 13 to 15

Bhubaneswar: Business Excellence Summit 2019, the flagship event of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, is scheduled to be held on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of September, 2019.

The theme for the event is “Innovating Business” and will be inaugurated by the honourable chief guest, Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha.

The event aims to bring together eminent industry stalwarts from different areas of the business gathering their unique perspectives. On Day 1, the guest speaker is Mr Anand Sen, President, TQM & Steel Business, Tata Steel. Mr Sen is renowned for his pathbreaking leadership that has led to pioneering technological developments like Graphene and Coating Material. The other speakers for the day are Mr Prithvijit Roy, CEO of Bridge i2i Analytics Solutions – an organization committed to delivering sustainable business impact based on insights from Big Data Analytics and Mr D Shivakumar, Group Executive President – Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group who has spearheaded several esteemed organizations such as Unilever, PepsiCo, and Nokia. He is credited with driving Nokia from No. 71 to No.1.

Day 2 of Business Excellence Summit 2019 will open with a panel discussion between several esteemed speakers: Mr Saurav Mohanty, Co-Founder & CEO, CDS Development Centre LLP, is a coach and consultant and has helped facilitate the development of entrepreneurial and leadership mindsets; Mr Aharnish Mishra is the CEO & Co-Founder of Bizibean, a chain of coffee outlets that helps make coffee enjoyable, affordable, and accessible; Mr Sujit Panigrahi, Co-founder and CEO at Sequoia Fitness and Sports Technology Pvt. Ltd, has more than 23 years of experience in the industry of technology, sports science, and education and Mr Naveen Kejriwal, General Manager – Eastern India & Overseas, Lenovo, has worked in several sectors such as IT, Telecom, and FMCG with esteemed organizations such as HP, Nokia, and Cadbury in pivotal roles. The eminent speakers that will be a part of the next panel discussion are Mr Binny Mathews, Vice President & Business Head – Services, Utilities, Resources & Energy Sector, Infosys, who is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, and also a storyteller and coach, Mr Debabrat Mishra, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, who is another alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar and has led Deloitte India Catalyst – a startup platform with over 200 startups, Mrs Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President-Sales, IBM, an alumna of Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar. Mr Ashesh Kumar, Head, Analytics, L&T Financial Services, will also be joining us for the event.

On Day 3 of Business Excellence Summit 2019 will open with a talk where Mr Yeshwanth Nag, Founder, The Thickshake Factory, an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, who has founded one of the fastest-growing QSR startups in the F&B space, will address the students. There is a panel discussion scheduled with several other speakers including, Mr Stalin Mohapatra, Head, Risk Management, Uber, another alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, who has worked in Fraud Risk Control, Risk Management and Data Analytics, Mr Kamadeba Mohanty, COO, Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail, who has worked as a Senior Economist, before heading up Operations at Reliance, working to deliver Reliance Format Business and Mr Harshit Vyas, Vice President, Head-West Region, OYO Rooms, who has been a part of OYO right from the beginning where he helped set up the supply unit. Mr Siddhartha Dash, Executive Vice President, UTI Mutual Funds, an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar and Delhi University, works in business planning involving treasury management options for public sector undertakings and also helps set up strategic initiatives, and product design will also share his experience. His talk will be followed by the final speaker for Business Excellence Summit 2019, who is Mr Sabyasachi Das, Product Engineering & Digital Transformation Centres-Workplace & Mobility, DXC Technologies. He has built market-leading offerings for Digital Workplace, using a variety of technologies that help individuals across the world.

Business Excellence Summit 2019 is a mega-event, where several successful leaders across industries will impart knowledge to the students on the road to be the future managers. It is also a chance to gain an in-depth understanding of recent market trends, as the economy is ever-changing, in the blink of an eye.