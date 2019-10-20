XIMB organises CSR events X-Athon & X-Enable as prelude to “Xpressions 2019”

Bhubaneswar: The aspiring managers at XIMB are committed to contributing to society in sustainable and responsible ways and this tradition is reinforced every year with X-Athon, the 10K marathon of XIMB organised as a prelude to Xpressions. Besides stimulating people for a healthy lifestyle, X-Athon also vows to donate the amount raised through registrations to a social cause. X-Athon’19 was organized on 20th October 2019 at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar with the theme of, “Run a mile, Spread a Smile”.

The event was graced by the presence of Ms. Sagarika Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Bhubaneswar-Cuttack who instituted the event. The running track spanned a round-trip starting from XIMB entrance gate to KIIT Square and then back to the entrance gate. The event had a footfall of around 200 people. The organizing team of XIMB had installed 10 pit-stops for the participants with medical aid and refreshments to cover for injuries or fatigue. The winner of the marathon was Mr. Ashok Dandasena with Mr. Rasmi Ranjan Nayak bagging the runners-up position. X-Athon’19 also recognized Ms. Suhana Parmin as the event’s female winner and R Subham Rao as the child winner. The winners were awarded the prizes by Father V. Arockia Das, SJ, Deputy Registrar of XIMB. The participants were provided with T-shirts, caps, and refreshments for their enthusiastic participation in the event. The event was sponsored by Rapido, HLW Cabs, Hindalco, Swiggy, and IMFA.

X-Athon’19 was followed by X-Enable which is an initiative of the Social Responsibility Cell (SRC), XIMB, to provide an avenue to specially-abled children to spread their wings and soar high in the sports arena by exhibiting their nonchalance, mettle, and willpower.

The event was organised for children from schools like Chetna, Harsha Memorial, and Aaina participating in it. The event had a long plethora of events like Lemon Race, Potato Collecting, Balloon Race, Skipping, Basket Ball, Relay Race, Three-Legged race.

The children showed great enthusiasm and determination in the events and had lots of fun at the same time as well. The children were provided with refreshments and certificates for their participation. Once the event was concluded the children and the teachers accompanying them were also given lunch. XIMB is proud to say that SRC has yet again proved its ability to touch the lives of these young and special kids by putting a smile on their faces through this event.