Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to come with 18W fast-charging and Liquid Cooling tech

Beijing: Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro which will come with 18W fast-charging support and Liquid Cooling technology.

In a post on Weibo, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said the Redmi Note 8 series models will not be limited to 10W charging speed and instead will be upgraded to 18W. Considering both the Note 7 models from earlier this year feature 18W fast-charging, it can be safely assumed both the Redmi Note 8 and the Pro version will get it too. The Redmi Note 8 series will support 18W fast-charging and feature Liquid Cooling technology.

The Redmi Note 8 18W fast-charging isn’t too much of a surprise since a 3C listing last week showed the same. We also know the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor leading the charge. Leaked images and teasers in the past have shown the two upcoming smartphones will have three of the sensors in a vertical alignment, with a fourth 3D ToF sensor positioned to their right. There will also be a LED flash and fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which has f/1.7 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. This sensor’s pixel size is 38 per cent larger than that of the 48-megapixel sensors available in the market today. The sensor will use pixel-binning technology to stitch together a 64-megapixel photo from four 16-megapixel images.

Notably, the phone will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and now we are hearing about a new feature that will be focused towards mobile gaming. The regular Redmi Note 8 phone is also expected to feature four camera sensors at the back.

The image further reveals that the upcoming Note 8 series would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a glass-sandwich design.

