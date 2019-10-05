Xiaomi manages to sell over 5.3 million devices during Diwali with Mi sale

New Delhi: The Chinese company Xiaomi on Saturday announced that it has achieved the sale of over 5.3 million devices during the festive season a record-breaking sale period in India.

Xiaomi announced that it sold a whopping 5.3 million Xiaomi devices in just 7 days during the Diwali with Mi sale that took place across Amazon India, Flipkart and Mi.com.

This translates to 525 devices were sold per minute in the same period. Last year, Xiaomi sold over 2.5 million smartphones during the same period and witnessed over 50 per cent growth YoY.

In a recent tweet, Xiaomi claimed it sold 525 devices every minute since the start of Diwali With Mi sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Of the 5.3 million Xiaomi devices sold, over 3.8 million were smartphones. The company said this meant over 50 per cent growth compared to last year’s performance and the biggest Diwali sale by any brand.

#BreakingNews@XiaomiIndia has sold 5.3mn+ #Xiaomi devices in the last 7 days.

Which means 525 devices were sold every minute since the start of @amazonIN @Flipkart #DiwaliWithMi sale. Thanking all the Mi fans for the amazing response. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AF7B2UhhSz — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 5, 2019

At the start of Diwali With Mi sale, Xiaomi claimed that its Mi Band, Mi Air Purifier 2S and Mi Security Camera were bestsellers in their respective categories.

A number of popular Redmi smartphones were available with exciting discounts and offers during the Diwali With Mi sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, for example, was available for as low as Rs 11,999 while the Redmi K20 was found to be under Rs 20,000. The still-popular Poco F1 from last year sold for Rs 14,999, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered phone still.

Earlier in the week, Xiaomi said it had sold 250,000 Mi TVs during the sale period. A day into the sale, Xiaomi said it had sold over 1.5 million devices across Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.