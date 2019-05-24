Xiaomi India announces 48MP camera with Redmi Note 7S

Bhubaneswar: Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone brand, today announced a refresh to

the bestselling Redmi Note 7 lineup with the 48MP camera powered Redmi Note 7S.

Besides, Redmi Note 7S brings a powerful 48MP camera for everyone after planned volumes of Redmi Note 7 sold out sooner than anticipated.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi

India has achieved major success in the Indian smartphone industry, and one of the key

contributing factors is our Redmi Note series which is known to offer the best of innovative

features with great quality at truly honest pricing.

Sharma further stated that “Our newly launched Redmi Note 7S continues this strong legacy with a powerful 48MP camera, offering our Mi Fans the opportunity to capture and enjoy excellent images in addition to its array of amazing features.”

India’s favourite smartphone series, the Redmi Note series, saw a revamp earlier this year with

the launch of the Redmi Note 7 series.

With the all-new Aura Design, Dot Notch display and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both sides — Redmi Note 7 was a true market disruptor in its category. A testament to the love of Mi Fans for Redmi Note 7 series — in just two months of going on sale, it sold over two million units.

Redmi Note 7S will be available for INR 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and INR 12,999 for

the 4GB+64GB variant in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Onyx Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 7Sm goes on sale starting 12 PM 23rd May across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes, with availability in offline stores to start the next day, i.e., 24th May onwards.