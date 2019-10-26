XEBS-AHLUWALIA Center of Excellence starts its first certificate program in Sports Management

Bhubaneswar: The XEBS-AHLUWALIA Center of Excellence in Sports Management, Bhubaneswar, a unique collaboration among Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, emlyon business school, France, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and KJS Ahluwalia Group, has started its first certificate program in Sports Management from October 26, 2019.

The first batch comprises about 40 students including sportspersons and coaches of note who have brought laurels for Odisha as well as the country through their sporting brilliance. The sportspersons who have enrolled for the course include former athlete and Olympian Anuradha Biswal, tennis player Chinmay Pradhan and Karate players Valena Valentina, Chinmay Subudhi and Ankeeta Sahu. Illustrious members of Indian Blind Cricket Team Jaffar Iqbal and Sukhram Majhi and para-athletes Dileshwar Rao, Sunil Pradhan, Rakhal Sethi and Debamruta Sahoo are also part of the first batch.

A special introduction to the three-month programme was unveiled at XIMB in presence of Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, Sports & Youth Services and Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services and Tourism Departments, Shri R Vineel Krishna, IAS, Director, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, Former Indian Hockey Captain Shri DIlip Tirkey, XEBS Chairman Ashley Fernandes, Vice Chancellor Xavier University Father Antony R Uvari and Secretary, Joint Board, XEBS and Registrar XUB, Father E.A Augustine and Professor, OM Area, XIMB Prof Arun Kumar Paul.

Welcoming the first batch of students of sports management, Shri Behera said: “This is a brilliant programme for sports enthusiasts who want to pursue a career in sports management. The programme will help create a resourceful ecosystem in sports management for Odisha and act as a nodal point for all other high-performance centres operating out of the State in different sports disciplines.” Minister Shri Behera wished all the students best in their future endeavors.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dev said, Odisha Government has created a solid ecosystem in sports management and its endeavors will continue. “We are laying the track for the new generation of sports enthusiasts because such courses will help students pursue a career in sports management apart from building their knowledge on different sports disciplines which will help strengthen the platform for youngsters in the future.”

The short program is devised as a precursor to the Master’s degree to be launched in 2020 and will be a stepping-stone towards taking advantage of the immense opportunities in the sports ecosystem of Odisha. The program will be a smart blend of theoretical and exciting hands-on and experiential learning with the backdrop that Bhubaneswar, hailed as the sports capital of the country, will play host to at least three high profile sports events during the October-December period including the FIH Hockey Qualifiers on November 1st and 2nd.

Terming the Center as a game-changer for the state of Odisha, Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University, Father Antony Uvari said, “It is a matter of pride for Xavier University to be part of the Center of Excellence in Sports Management which is one-of-it-kind in the country. This batch will go into the pages of history as they are the first ones to be a part of such a course in the sports capital of the country. Stating that sports management was the need of the hour in the country today, he also said that due to its vast pool of academic resources and leadership, the university can contribute immensely to the programs and research work that will be undertaken by the Center.”

While Secretary, Joint Board, XEBS and Registrar, XUB Father E.A. Augustine, spoke about the immense potential sports management has as a sector today and congratulated the students for being the first batch of such a niche course in Odisha, Shri Dilip Tirkey encouraged the students to take maximum advantage of such a course in Odisha. He also felt that the course would be particularly beneficial for those from the sports fraternity.

According to Chairman, XEBS, Ashley Fernandes, sports and management have something in common: resilience and transcendence. “You need to evolve from the person you were born to be in order to become the person you want to be. At XEBS, we call them makers. So, I’m glad to welcome students of the certificate program at XEBS Ahluwalia Center of Excellence in Sports Management and wish them an amazing journey in making their own future.

Prof Arun Kumar Paul thanked all the dignitaries and the participants for a successful start to the programme.

ABOUT THE COURSE

Sports Management Professionals and Academicians from Emlyon Business School, France, where the Master’s program in Sports Management is running successfully, and Indian professionals and academicians, have crafted the curriculum.

The certificate program will have nine modules that would be spread over 12 working days (classes will be held on Saturdays every week) with eight hours of teaching each day.

The courses being taught are aimed at Sports Organisations and range from Innovation and Leadership, Strategic Management, Sports Marketing, Financial Management, Management of Sports Events, Strategic Communication, Sponsorship and Patronage as well as Corporate Social Responsibility in the Business of Sports.

For more details, visit xebsedu.in

