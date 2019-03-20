Wrestler Ritu Phogat dropped from TOPS programme

New Delhi: Wrestler Ritu Phogat has been dropped from the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after she decided to shift her loyalty to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a statement said that it has decided to exclude Ritu from the TOPS programme after the wrestler made herself unavailable for 2020 Tokyo Olympics and decided to try her luck in MMA in Singapore.

This apart, SAI’s Mission Olympic Cell has selected five para-badminton players for inclusion in the TOPS for Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Manoj Sarkar and Pramod Bhagat (Men’s Singles-SL3), Sukant Kadam, Tarun and Suhas Yathiraj (Men’s Singles-SL4) are the five strongest men’s singles para shuttlers who have been identified for inclusion in TOPS.

Parul Parmar and Manasi Joshi are the two female para shuttlers who have been kept on the watchlist. Six swimmers have also been selected in the developmental group for 2024 Olympics.

Besides, SAI also cleared all financial proposals related to training, competition, and equipment for the Indian athletes who are part of the TOPS scheme in five sports — wrestling, shooting, athletics, tennis, and weightlifting.