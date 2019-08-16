Wrestler Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been nominated for the country’s highest sporting honour – the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

His name was finalised by a 12-member selection committee on the opening day of a two-day meeting today. The panel comprises the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and MC Mary Kom among others and is headed by Justice Mukundakam Sharma.

Bajrang had last year won the gold medal in the 65-kg freestyle event at the Asian Games held in Jakarta. He had also won the gold medal in the same category at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Bajrang is only the fourth wrestler to be finalised for the Khel Ratna award after Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik.