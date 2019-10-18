Wrestler Bajrang Punia is now Brand Ambassador of Mobil India

Bengaluru: Mobil India announced its association with wrestling champion Bajrang Punia as the new brand ambassador for its commercial vehicle lubricants’ segment. This association reflects Mobil’s passion for always delivering high-quality performance. Widely considered to be India’s best bet for an Olympic medal in 2020, Bajrang has had an impressive year, reaching the top of the World Rankings and being conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in the country.

Having begun wrestling at the age of eight, Bajrang Punia made headlines in 2018 for winning gold medals in the Commonwealth and Asian Games, and a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships. Earlier this year the wrestler won a bronze medal at the World Championship, which also ensured his qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Speaking on his association with Mobil India, Bajrang Punia said, “I am honoured to be associated with Mobil India, a brand that shares my passion for high performance. I am particularly delighted to be their first brand ambassador for the commercial vehicle lubricants’ vertical and also look forward to an exciting journey together.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Rupinder Paintal, Director- Market Development India, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd said, “We are delighted to bring Bajrang on board as the first ever brand ambassador for our commercial vehicle lubricants’ segment. His passion for performance resonates with our brand. With this association, we aim to enhance our brand presence among commercial vehicle owner operators as wrestling is one of the most viewed and followed sports amongst them.”

Mobil India’s agency Lodestar UM worked with JSW Sports to cement this association with the wrestler. Managed by JSW Sports, Bajrang is one of India’s most promising prospects for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO-JSW Sports said, “Bajrang is an immensely talented wrestler and has been in great form over the past year. Mobil India is a leader in the commercial lubricants space and we are pleased to have been able to partner with them for this association.”