Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as inspector, likely to contest state polls

New Delhi: The resignation of international wrestler Babita Phogat from Haryana Police has been accepted. Babita who had joined BJP on August 12, is likely to contest upcoming state Assembly polls.

As per reports, the 29-year-old sub-inspector with Haryana Police had submitted her resignation a month ago, which was accepted on September 10.

Babita had been appointed in Haryana Police under the sports quota by then Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in 2013.

Speculation is rife that Babita will be given a ticket by the BJP either from Badhra or Dadri in Charkhi Dadri district to contest the state Assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October.