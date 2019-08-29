Worms found in midday meal in Ganjam; locals lock up headmaster

Ganjam: The government Upper primary school at Bhikapada under Khallikote block of Ganjam district today witnessed uproarious situation after worms were found in the mid-day meal served to students.

Soon after the news broke, angry locals locked up the headmaster of the school, Gopal Chandra Behera in a room. The parents of the students demanded an explanation from the school authorities as to why worms were found in the Dalma and rice which was served in the mid-day meal.

They demanded the expulsion of headmaster and teacher Rama Chandra Behera from the school. As the situation remained tense, police personnel have been deployed on the school premises to prevent any untoward incident.