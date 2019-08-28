WorldSkills event: Odisha’s Aswatha Narayana scripts history

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s S. Aswatha Narayana created history by winning gold at the 45th WorldSkills Competition held in Kazan, Russia. The Indian Team acquired four medals at the event.

As many as three participants from Odisha represented India at the WorldSkills International Competition-2019. They were Abinash Swain (CNC Turning), Xenophon Das (M-CAD) and S. Aswatha Narayana (Water Technology).

S. Aswatha Narayana (25) won the gold medal in water technology. OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi congratulated Narayan by sharing news about his winning first-ever gold representing India at WorldSkills Competition.

In total, the team won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the country’s best performance since it first participated at the event in 2007.

The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the 45th WorldSkills competition here in the capital of Tatarstan. Indians who won medals in the competition included Pranav Nutalapati, Sanjoy Pramanik and Shweta Ratanpura.

India, with a strong 48-member contingent, is among 63 countries participating in the world’s biggest international vocational skill competition, WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

The selection of Team India for WorldSkills 2019 began in January 2018, with the roll-out of a scheme on IndiaSkills Competitions.

