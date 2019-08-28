WorldSkills event: Odisha’s Aswatha Narayana scripts history

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s S. Aswatha Narayana created history by winning gold at the 45th WorldSkills Competition held in Kazan, Russia. The Indian Team acquired four medals at the event.

As many as three participants from Odisha represented India at the WorldSkills International Competition-2019. They were Abinash Swain (CNC Turning), Xenophon Das (M-CAD) and S. Aswatha Narayana (Water Technology).

S. Aswatha Narayana (25) won the gold medal in water technology. OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi congratulated Narayan by sharing news about his winning first-ever gold representing India at WorldSkills Competition.

Aswatha Narayan from Odisha, representing India at World Skills Competition wins first ever gold for India. Competed in emerging water tech against developed countries. It is a testimony to the potential we have to be world-class. Congratulations Aswatha, come home soon 💐 — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) August 28, 2019

In total, the team won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the country’s best performance since it first participated at the event in 2007.

Tonight Team India created history by winning 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medal at the Olympics of skills aka @WorldSkills 2019 in Kazan, Russia. With the first ever GOLD MEDAL today India imprinted its presence on the global skills map. #AbSkillsKiBari pic.twitter.com/XEtruQv4Ni — Skill India (@MSDESkillIndia) August 27, 2019



The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the 45th WorldSkills competition here in the capital of Tatarstan. Indians who won medals in the competition included Pranav Nutalapati, Sanjoy Pramanik and Shweta Ratanpura.

India, with a strong 48-member contingent, is among 63 countries participating in the world’s biggest international vocational skill competition, WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

The selection of Team India for WorldSkills 2019 began in January 2018, with the roll-out of a scheme on IndiaSkills Competitions.