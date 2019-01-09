World’s largest stadium coming up in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: The Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Motera of Ahmedabad, which is currently being reconstructed, is touted to be the largest stadium in the world.

Recently, Gujarat Cricket Association Vice President Parimal Nathwani shared the first click of the stadium on his twitter handle.

“World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, larger than #Melbourne, is under construction at #Motera in #Ahmedabad,#Gujarat. Once completed the dream project of #GujaratCricketAssociation will become pride of entire India. Sharing glimpses of construction work underway. @BCCI @ICC #cricket,” he tweeted.

The stadium which was earlier having a capacity of 49,000 people will now accommodate 1.10 lakh people, superseding the capacity of the Melbourne Stadium which has a capacity of 90,000.

This apart, the stadium’s parking will accommodate about 3,000 four-wheelers and up to 10,000 two-wheelers.

Besides, the stadium will have four dressing rooms, a clubhouse with over 50 rooms, 76 corporate boxes and a swimming pool. The premises will also include an indoor cricket training academy.

The Motera stadium had hosted 23 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) till December 2011. It has also witnessed some historic events in cricketing history which include former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had also scored his first Test Match double-hundred against New Zealand while playing at the stadium.