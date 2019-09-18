World Wrestling Ch’ship: Vinesh Phogat beats Sarah, qualifies for 2020 Olympics

Kazakhstan: Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat secured an Olympic quota for the 2020 Tokyo games as she defeated Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Vinesh thrashed returning world silver medalist Sarah 8-2 in the second repechage round. With the win, Vinesh has progressed to the bronze medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece.

Vinesh first defeated former World Championships bronze medallist Yuliya Khalvadzhy of Ukraine 5-0 and then went on to upset World silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt 8-2 in the second bout of the repechage round.

The 25-year-old began her quest for a maiden medal from the world event with a thunderous 13-0 win over Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson of Sweden but then she faced a rampaging Mayu Mukaida of Japan who defeated the Indian 7-0.

However, Mayu Mukaida threw Vinesh a lifeline of the repechage round as she herself reached the final of the grand event.