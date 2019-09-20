World Wrestling Ch’ship: Sushil Kumar knocked out

Bhubaneswar: India’s only wrestling double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been knocked out of World Wrestling Championship in his first-round bout on Friday.

He lost 9-11 against Azerbaijan’s Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev in the 74kg category. In the opening period, Sushil managed to send Gadzhiyev off the mat and led 8-2. However, he raced to a 9-4 lead but lost seven points in a row to lose the qualification bout.

Gadzhiyev made a fine comeback and managed to push Sushil off the mat to take a 10-8 lead and then won a bonus point to triumph 11-9.

Earlier in the day, Karan Mor lost 7-0 to Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Navruzov in the men’s freestyle 70kg category qualification round of the Wrestling World Championships. India’s Parveen Rana also lost to Changjae Sue 12-1 in the second-round match in men’s freestyle 92kg category.

Also, in the 125kg, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Sumit Malik lost 0-2 to two-time European Championships medallist Daniel Ligeti of Hungary.