World Women’s Boxing Championships: Mary Kom storms into semi-finals

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Mary Kom
0

Russia: Six-time champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Women’s Boxing Championships.

With this win, she has assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.

Related Posts

Ind vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Indian Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran Banned For 4 Years, Stripped…

Abu Dhabi T10 ignited as team draw and schedule announced

Mary Kom defeated Ingrit Valencia in the quarter-finals and entered into the semi-finals.

The third-seeded Indian had got a bye in the opening round. Later, she outclassed Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Championships on Tuesday.

On the other hand, India’s Lovlina Borgohain has also advanced to the quarter-finals.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ind vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Indian Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran Banned For 4 Years, Stripped…

Abu Dhabi T10 ignited as team draw and schedule announced

1 of 482