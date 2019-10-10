World Women’s Boxing Championships: Mary Kom storms into semi-finals

Russia: Six-time champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Women’s Boxing Championships.

With this win, she has assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.

Mary Kom defeated Ingrit Valencia in the quarter-finals and entered into the semi-finals.

The third-seeded Indian had got a bye in the opening round. Later, she outclassed Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Championships on Tuesday.

On the other hand, India’s Lovlina Borgohain has also advanced to the quarter-finals.