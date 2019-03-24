World Tuberculosis Day: Naveen urges to bring an end to TB

World Tuberculosis Day
8

Bhubaneswar: On World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to pledge to bring an end to the infectious killer.

The BJD Supremo took to Twitter and said, “Tuberculosis is a curable disease with timely diagnosis and treatment.”

World TB Day is observed to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic.

