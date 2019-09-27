World Tourism Day: CM Naveen, Artist Sudarsan Welcome Everyone To Explore Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today welcomed everyone to travel around the state and celebrate its delectable diversity.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik shared a video of over a minute long that gave a glimpse of the rich heritage, architecture, natural beauty, captivating landscapes, diverse flora & fauna.

The video included the image of the iconic Puri Srimandir, Chilika Lake in Ganjam, Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul, Khandagiri Caves in Bhubaneswar and Bhitarkanika National Park among many more.

It’s our constant endeavor to unlock the immense potential of #Odisha, endowed with natural beauty, rich heritage, captivating landscapes, diverse flora & fauna. On #WorldTourismDay, let’s travel around Odisha & celebrate its delectable diversity. #ComeToOdisha#Odishaaah pic.twitter.com/cGr4ySq2ys — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 27, 2019



Besides, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also sculpted a beautiful mural inviting tourists to explore India’s best-kept secret.

Today is #WorldTourismDay, come and explore India’s best kept secret and add some beautiful facets to your already wonderful life. #Odishaaah #VisitOdisha #ComeToOdisha. One of my SandArts at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/BBAZ7IesRw — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 27, 2019



Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism.