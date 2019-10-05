World Teachers’ Day Acknowledges “Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession”

New Delhi: World Teachers’ Day or International Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5 every year with the aim to acknowledge the significant role of educators across the world.

Held annually on 5 October since 1994, World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

UNESCO’s recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

UNESCO co-convenes the World Teachers’ Day with UNICEF, UNDP, the International Labour Organization, and Education International.

This year’s theme for the teachers’ day is “Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession”.

The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, to take stock of achievements, and to address some of the issues central for attracting and keeping the brightest minds and young talents in the profession.