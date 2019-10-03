World Space Week 2019: ISRO to spread awareness about space science

Bengaluru: As part of the World Space Week 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with seven academic institutions across Karnataka, will provide information and knowledge about the benefits of space science and technologies to the student community.

In a statement, ISRO stated that the programme will commence on October 4 and will continue until October 10, 2019.

The institutions participating in the programme include Poornaprajna PU College at Adamar, Konkan Education Trust High School at Kumta, SJM Institute of Technology at Chitradurga, RV College of Engineering at Bengaluru, Siddaganga Institute of Technology at Tumkur, Tontadarya College of Engineering at Gadag, and Sri Sai Vidyaniketan Residential School at Shahpur.

The programme will include different competitions for students, exhibitions of satellite models, posters, videos and talks depicting the past, present, and future of the Indian Space programme.

ISRO has invited the students to participate in these events and fill themselves with information regarding space activities in general along with the activities of the ISRO-UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). The URSC is the leading centre of ISROO responsible for designing, developing and releasing the satellites for the Indian Space Programme which is aimed at benefitting the common man.

The United National General Assembly (UNGA) has also declared World Space Week as an annual event that will be conducted between October 4 and 10 every year.

The dates have been chosen in recognition of two important dates in space history which is the launch of the first human-made Earth Satellite-Sputnik-I on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

World Space Week has emerged as the largest space event over the years with thousands of programmes being organised all over the world.