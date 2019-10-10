World Sight Day 2019 calls for “Vision First!”

New Delhi: World Sight Day (WSD) is an annual day of awareness held on the second Thursday of October to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

World Sight Day 2019 is on October 10 this year.

The annual celebration of World Sight Day has its own theme. Every year, the theme is different in the observance of the day. The themes center on such topics as the need for improving the children’s eye health, prevention of blindness, offering services for eye health, what can be done for the situations for low visions, etc.

This year the international theme is “Vision First!”.

There is a different theme every year, with many of those who mark the Day taking the opportunity to both celebrate achievements to date and advocate for increased attention towards eye care. Globally, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness has a leadership role in preparing the annual World Sight Day.