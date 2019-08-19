World Photography Day: When Camera Makes You Imagine

Bhubaneswar: World Photography Day not only commemorates the persons who have contributed to the field but also inspires future generations to explore their skills. On this day, millions of people capture different ideas and share their world with others, try to dwell in the imaginations of other photographers and moreover try to bring happiness through the means of photography.

World Photography Day is observed worldwide on 19th of August every year with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

HISTORY OF WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY

The first announcement of a photograph was made on the 19th of August, 1939 in France. Later, on the 19th of August of the very same year, the French government procured the patent and Francois Arago, the 25th Prime Minister of France gave a presentation to the French Academie des Science and Academie des Beaux-Arts, which described the process of photography.

HOW WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY IS CELEBRATED?

Since 2010, World Photography Day has been celebrated across the globe to encourage and motivate people by letting them know by the means of seminars that what it would be like to live in a world without photographs. Every year, the day is celebrated to promote photography as a hobby and also inspire photographers around the globe, motivating them to share a single photo with the rest of the world.

In India, World Photography Day is celebrated with a lot of zeal. Not only it is celebrated in the national capital but all over the country in all the states in the form of several activities undertaken by different groups of people.

Here are some special works of enthusiastic photographers:-

Dibya Ranjan Sahu, Founder and Chief Cinematographer of DIBYA FILMS

Happy World Photography Day to all… A photograph speaks more than a thousand words. As a photographer we do not capture the image, we help to preserve memories of peoples which they will cherish forever. It’s difficult as well as challenging to watch and capture an object from a different point of view. As a photographer, it may look normal to a person but a photographer put all his mind and soul in capturing the essence of subject which he/she is capturing and it may sometimes look abnormal to other persons. The day is not only celebrated by the staunch followers of photography, but all the people across the globe irrespective of their professions and interests come together and inspire the coming generations to understand the importance of photography

Sameer Muduli, Freelance Photographer, Currently working in Photo Documentation Dept, UNICEF, RAYAGADA

Good photography needs no words. Photographers are submitting their entries through several platforms, calling for their best shot picture. I use my camera to capture the moments in life, through visual story. Photography is my favourite way to express myself. Photographs give people a chance to see the way in different thinking. It helps to bring attention to the little things that often get overlooked. Almost like collaborating thoughts, photography shows people new angles and perspectives on life. Photos show my unique thought process and my interpretation of the world around me. The exploration of these small moments in time helps me to deeper indulge at the moment.

Dibya Prakash Rath, Freelance Photographer, Koraput

As a photographer, I can say that Photographers are just like story writers. For them, photography is their Pen and Photographs are the world’s best narrator. Today is World Photography Day. It’s an annual, worldwide celebration of the history of arts, crafts, science, and photography. On this day, people inspire the next generation to understand the importance and various aspects of photography.

Madhu Angadala, chief photographer in Rigveda & Koumudi Creations, Hyderabad

If a picture is truly worth a thousand words, then how much are the words of photographers worth? While words don’t make a photograph, we’ve compiled an inspiring list of pictures. Here at Shoot Dot Edit, we help people with our photo edits, which is typically not the most exciting part of the photography process. On this day many people take part in competitions and art gallery events to showcase their work, where they have put a lot of their efforts to make their best pieces. The importance of World Photography Day is to create awareness, share ideas and encourage individuals in this field. In my words “Photography enthusiasts pay attention to creativity which lifelong attracts many moments to cherish us in a natural world with imaginary thinking.

Neelamadhab Sahu, Freelance Wildlife Photographer

Photography is an art of practising the character through the camera. There are various photographies which may also include the most scenic part of human view known as ‘wildlife photography’. World Photography Day, which aims to inspire photographers across the planet to share a single photo with a simple purpose: to share their world with the world. It takes a lot of imagination to be a Wildlife photographer. As I need more imagination because I’m now in a learning stage and here comes the chance to invent things with the imagination. But in photography everything is so ordinary; it takes a lot of looking before you learn to see the extraordinary.

In Today’s era, the digitalisation of camera technology and improving qualities of cameras, anyone could be inspired to come up with breathtaking photos and mesmerise the world. Imagination is what one needs to depict the intensity of a photograph and the story behind the still image.