World Music Day: Vh1 India & MTV Beats host 24-hour Facebook Live music

Mumbai: The two most famous television network owned by Viacom -Vh1 and MTV Beats India are presenting the longest Facebook live musical celebration revelling in the spirit of this World Music Day.

The two brands with the initiative #LongLiveMusic collaborated with over 40 distinguished artists to perform live across different genres, on Facebook today.

With the 24-hour music festival on its live feed, Facebook is ready to take digital entertainment in India to the next level.

Starting from the midnight of June 21, Vh1 India and MTV Beats is hosting the event with a reputed bunch of artists, ranging from Bollywood sensations such as Aastha Gill, Shahid Mallya, Arjun Kanungo, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Raval, Akasa, Amit Misra and Tony Kakkar to popular Indie musicians like Sickflip, Fuzz Culture, Su Real and Seedhe Maut, and many others.

The closing act by DJ Zaeden will bring an end to the celebration of World Music Day on the midnight of 22nd June 2019.