World Men’s Boxing Championships: Amit & Manish advance to quarterfinals

Ekaterinburg: Asian Games gold winner Amit Panghal (52kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Men’s Boxing Championships at Yekaterinburg, Russia on Tuesday.

While Panghal defeated Turkey’s Batuhan Citfci and Kaushik stunned fourth-seeded Mongolian Chinzorig Baatarsukh today. Both the Indians claimed 5-0 victories. While Panghal is chasing a medal in his second world championship, Kaushik is making his debut at the showpiece.

The second-seeded Panghal, the reigning Asian champion, will next be up against Filipino Carlo Paalam, who had lost to Panghal in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Jakarta last year. Paalam defeated Korea’s Jo Sehyeong in a unanimous verdict in his pre-quarterfinal bout.

Kaushik, the former national champion, adopted a more cautious approach and waited for his rival to reach out. Baatarsukh fell into the trap quite early and was unable to cope with the Indian’s counter-attack.

Panghal, a two-time gold medallist at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, had finished a quarterfinalist in the 2017 world championship.

Meanwhile, India’s Sanjeet (91kg) also caused an upset by defeating second-seeded Uzbek Sanjar Tursunov 3-2. Tursunov is a bronze-medallist from the previous world championship besides being an Asian silver-winner.