World Kidney Day celebrated at AHRR in Delhi

New Delhi: The World Kidney Day was celebrated at Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) in Dhaula Kaun here on Wednesday.

The events at the function ranged from a walkathon by kidney transplant patients, motivational talks, plays, and musical show, highlighting various aspects of the life of a kidney disease patient and the positive difference a kidney transplant can make in his life.

The function was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Lt Gen Manomoy Ganguly, the Director General Medical Services (Army).

Around twenty families of the deceased organ donors were felicitated by the dignitaries to appreciate and acknowledge their noble gesture, which gave a ray of hope to a number of terminally ill patients.