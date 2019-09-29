World Heart Day: Important Habits To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Bhubaneswar: As we all know the heart is an indispensable part of human beings. A healthy heart supports the efficient functioning of other organs in the body. On the eve of “World Heart Day”, take a pledge to care your heart and also the heart of your loved ones.
Here are four important activities if included in your daily routine will contribute towards healthy growth of heart-
- Exercise daily- Daily exercise is utmost important for the healthy growth of heart. Exercise makes your heart muscles strong, so they contract and release repeatedly at a fast pace. This also burns away any accumulated fat that could deposit in your arteries that leads to heart attacks.
- Healthy eating habits- You need to follow a healthy diet that will lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. You should prevent eating foods rich in fats, that will increase the risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke over a lifetime.
- Proper sleep- Proper sleep is essential for the healthy growth of the heart. Lack of sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
- Meditate- Meditation reduces the stress levels in the body and makes the heart pump normally. Even 10 minutes of meditation a day can help make a difference to your heart health.