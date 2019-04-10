World Health Day: Multi-speciality health Camp by Vedanta Hosp gets record numbers

Lanjigarh: Observing World Health Day with the theme ‘Universal Health Coverage’, Vedanta Limited’s Lanjigarh unit organised a free multi-speciality health camp at Vedanta Hospital, Lanjigarh to reach the unreached in terms of access to quality healthcare.

Held in collaboration with the District Health Department, over 600 villagers from three blocks in Kalahandi availed a wide range of medical services – all in one day.

Through the day, the patients benefited from various medical services like ophthalmology, orthopaedic, dental, paediatric, ENT care, X-Ray and O&G treatment for serious diseases like tuberculosis, and general health check-up to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rakesh Mohan, COO – Vedanta, Lanjigarh unit, said: “We are committed to providing access to quality health services widely across the entire district and develop our hospital into a state-of-the-art healthcare facility accessible to all. Our health projects and services have always been appreciated and embraced by the local community at Lanjigarh and the Kalahandi district, but we also see so many travelling from far distances to avail services. To see them actively participate in these programs shows engagement and self-awareness in the community for their health. Vedanta Lanjigarh supports the community in inculcating the best of health and sanitation practices for their health futures.”

The camp was overseen by senior Vedanta officials including Mr Sanjay Agarwal, Director – Projects, Mr Sunil Kumar Singh, General Manager – Expansion Projects, Mr Vikash Binani, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Mr Hemant Kumar Bhatia, Deputy Chief People Officer, Mr Ravindra Kumar Dhing, Head – Spares & Services, Dr Akshaya Kumar Sahoo, Chief Medical Officer along with Vedanta Hospital staff members and members of the community development team.

Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit is committed to the improvement of health indicators of local communities in Lanjigarh and the surrounding villages. Apart from the Health Camps, Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit has long-standing interventions in sanitation including the Open Defecation Free (ODF) initiative under the Swachhta Project, Mobile Health Units (MHUs) to provide health care to people living in remote areas across 80 villages.

The hospital is a 20-bedded hospital with a range of medical facilities such as Physiotherapy, In-patient care, Pathology, ECG, X-Ray, Dental, Paediatric, Orthopaedic & Ophthalmology services etc. It has a footfall of 5,000-7,000 patients per month. Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit also focusses on preventive care and conducts regular health awareness programs in the community on various diseases and their prevention.

The doctor’s team consisted of Dr Bikash Praharaj, Paediatric Specialist, Kesinga CHC in-charge, Dr BuluNahak, ENT Specialist, SUM Hospital and College, Bhubaneswar, Dr HirachandPattnaik, Dental Specialist – Rayagada, Dr Debendra Saho, Eye Specialist – Lepra Eye Hospital, Sonepur, Dr Rajesh Routray, O&G Specialist – SCB Medical, Cuttack, Dr SiladityaMahakud, TB & Chest Specialist – AIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr BudhadevGomango, Medicine Specialist, Dr SarojKanta Mishra, Orthopaedic Specialist, and Dr BhubanMeher, Paediatric Specialist from Vedanta Hospital, Dr PriyabratSamataray, Medical Officer, CHC – Biswanathpur, Ms Trisha Das, Medical Officer, CHC Biswanathpur, Dr Prasanta Kumar Swain, Dr Swati SmitaSatpathy and Dr Rajkumar Patra from Vedanta Hospital and Dr DebashishSahu, Physiotherapist among others.