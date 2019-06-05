World Environment Day: Naveen calls for collective action to restore greenery

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people of Odisha to work towards the ecological restoration of the state on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The BJD Supremo took to Twitter and urged to the people for ” collective action towards afforestation to restore greenery in Odisha in aftermath of Cyclone Fani”.

Similarly, globally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created an installation on the Puri sea beach to create awareness about pollution to mark the World Environment Day today.

The artist through his mural urged the public to “Beat Air Pollution”.

The theme for World Environment Day 2019 is “Air Pollution”.

Last year India was the host country, this time China will do the honours. Hangzhou, situated in the province of Zhejiang, will host the main event.

World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June every year and is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.