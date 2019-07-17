World Emoji Day: Apple confirms 59 news emojis

By pragativadinewsservice
World Emoji Day
New Delhi: Apple on the Wolrd Emoji day today has confirmed 59 new emojis with multiple skin colour options and other combinations that will be rolling out for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch later this year.

Similarly, Smartphones running Google’s Android operating system are expected to follow the same path. Both platforms will also be getting a ton of new accessibility-focused emoji.

World Emoji Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated on 17 July. The day is deemed a “global celebration of emoji” and is celebrated with emoji events and product releases.

