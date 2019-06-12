World Day Against Child Labour: Naveen reaffirms to end child labour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reaffirmed resolve to end the child labour in all forms across the state on World Day Against Child Labour.

Taking to the microbiological site Twitter, Naveen wrote.

<>

On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, reaffirm resolve to end child labour in all forms in #Odisha. Let us pledge to say #NoToChildLabour and ensure a conducive and healthy environment for children to unleash their true potential. pic.twitter.com/LB8ESy8HM8 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2019



</>

The World Day Against Child Labour is an International Labour Organisation-sanctioned holiday that was first launched in 2002 to bring attention and join efforts to fight against child labour.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour theme is “children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams.”

According to the International Labour Organisation, today 152 million children are still in child labour. Child labour occurs in almost all sectors, yet 7 out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.