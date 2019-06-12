World Day Against Child Labour: Naveen reaffirms to end child labour

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
World Day Against Child Labour
12

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reaffirmed resolve to end the child labour in all forms across the state on World Day Against Child Labour.

Taking to the microbiological site Twitter, Naveen wrote.
<>

Related Posts

Mercury soars above 45 degrees Celsius in 6 places; IMD…

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 Odisha dists

Pragativadi Impact: Ray of hope for ailing girl as CMO seeks…


</>

The World Day Against Child Labour is an International Labour Organisation-sanctioned holiday that was first launched in 2002 to bring attention and join efforts to fight against child labour.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour theme is “children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams.”

According to the International Labour Organisation, today 152 million children are still in child labour. Child labour occurs in almost all sectors, yet 7 out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.