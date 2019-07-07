World Cup semi-finals: ICC appoints match officials

London: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the appointment of match officials for the forthcoming semi-finals in the ongoing Men’s Cricket World Cup.

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will take charge of the India versus New Zealand match on Tuesday (9 July) at Old Trafford. Similarly, Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday, 11 July, the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.