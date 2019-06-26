World Cup betting: One more held, USD 3,000 seized

Rourkela: Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with World Cup Cricket betting racket here and seized a passport and 3,000 US dollar from his possession.

Yesterday, the Rourkela Plant Site Police had arrested two bookies from Daily market area for indulging in betting activities. The accused were Sunil Kumar Singhal (38) and Nagarmal Agarwal (58).

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal betting activities, the police team had carried out the raid and found the duo was accepting bets on their mobile phones during Bangladesh and Afghanistan match.

Following the raid, the cops nabbed the two accused who were running the racket and also seized Rs 33 lakh, 15 mobile phones, a TV and calculators from them.