World Cup betting: One more held, USD 3,000 seized

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
World Cup betting
0

Rourkela: Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with World Cup Cricket betting racket here and seized a passport and 3,000 US dollar from his possession.

Yesterday, the Rourkela Plant Site Police had arrested two bookies from Daily market area for indulging in betting activities. The accused were Sunil Kumar Singhal (38) and Nagarmal Agarwal (58).

Related Posts

Youth’s body found hanging, kin cry murder

Samaleshwari Express mishap: Train services resume on…

Junior engineer lands in Vig net for amassing…

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal betting activities, the police team had carried out the raid and found the duo was accepting bets on their mobile phones during Bangladesh and Afghanistan match.

Following the raid, the cops nabbed the two accused who were running the racket and also seized Rs 33 lakh, 15 mobile phones, a TV and calculators from them.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.