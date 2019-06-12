World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan

By pragativadinewsservice
London: Rishabh Pant has replaced India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup 2019 for three weeks due to a thumb injury.

Pant will be joining the Indian team for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Notably, Dhawan had sustained injuries on his left thumb during India’s match against defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Latest reports suggest Dhawan could be out for only two weeks as he only has a minor fracture. In his absence, the Indian team will have Rishabh Pant against New Zealand on June 13.

