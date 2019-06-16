World Cup 2019: India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs

Manchester: Rohit Sharma smashed his 24th ODI hundred as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) in a high voltage match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zamant (62 off 75 balls) and Babar Azam (48 off 57 balls) were the top scorers. Imad Wasim scored 22 off 20 balls.

India bowlers Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, batting first India posted a mammoth score of 336 runs for five. Rohit Sharma scored 140 off 113 balls while KL Rahul made 57 off 78 balls. The duo added 136 in the opening partnership.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, rain interrupted the game when Pakistan was 166 for six in 35th over. After the match resumed, the match was reduced to 40 overs and the target was adjusted to 302 (DLS). However, Pakistan managed to score only 212 runs in the stipulated overs.