World Cup 2019: India set 353 run target for Australia

By pragativadinewsservice
India set 353 run target
London: India set a huge target of 353 runs for Australia in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on a measured 127-run stand to afford India control of their destiny.

Dhawan made a brilliant century, scoring 117  off 109 balls with the help of 16 fours. Similarly, Rohit Sharma scored 57 from 70 balls with three fours and a six. Skipper Virat Kohli made 82 off 77 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

This is the second highest total in the current tournament. The highest score was made by England just yesterday when they plundered 386 for six against Bangladesh at Cardiff.

